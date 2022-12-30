On the frontlines of keeping Bismarck clean: a look at waste collection amid storms, holidays

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Snow, sleet, or shine, some workers are out in the elements every day.

Greg Backhaus hits the road around six in the morning. Most days he’s in for quite a workout as he collects items tossed out by residents.

“Up and down the steps, and walking down the street picking everything up,” said Greg Backhaus, equipment operator for City of Bismarck Landfill.

He estimates that in a day, collectors each hoist thousands of pounds in bags and extras.

Amid mountains of snow, the workers now eye the remnants of Christmas morning.

“With the additional snow we’ve gotten it’s been a lot tougher on the guys, on the equipment. Been having to chain up, wear a lot of ice cleats,” said Toby Sheldon, landfill superintendent for City of Bismarck Landfill.

Sheldon says Bismarck’s the only city in the area that still picks up extras.

“There’s a lot of extras out there. There’s a lot more cardboard. The Christmas wrappings, the boxes, so it gets heavy right after Christmas,” said Backhaus.

It appears the holiday was an abundant one for Bismarck residents, even amid inflation. Workers say this year they’ve collected more waste than last year. They’re sometimes surprised by the things that are thrown away.

“It’s a lot. It’s amazing what people throw away, or what they think is trash. It looks brand new in the box, or nothing wrong with it,” said Backhaus.

And the collection doesn’t stop for cold or snow... although they’ll sometimes run extra trucks to make pickup on extra cold days faster. Workers say keeping the city clean is worth it.

“It’s for the residents, you know,” said Backhaus.

He adds that residents can help workers by making sure cans aren’t too far back in the drifts and extras are placed a bit away from cans.

Equipment operators like Backhaus have helped with some of the city’s dig out too. Along with the waste, snow has been piled up at the Bismarck landfill this winter.

The landfill constructed a new cell last year that’s meant to hold the city’s garbage for the next 60 years.

