Equipment piles up snow at Kirkwood Mall

Piled high snow
Piled high snow(KFYR-TV)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With all the snow in Bismarck recently, the Kirkwood Mall had to get creative with its snow removal. The overflow area was capped. So heavy equipment crews moved on top of the snow piles and stacked it higher than normal. The move was made to prevent hauling the snow away which would cost the mall more money.

Markwed Excavating has been removing snow from the mall parking lots for years. They said they put excavators on top of dirt all the time, so why not snow?

Kirkwood Mall General Manager Jennifer Wilson says the crews started moving the snow Thursday morning and were expected to be finished Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 37-year-old Blanchard joined the department in July of 2017, and was a U.S. Army veteran....
Minot Police mourns loss of Master Officer Patrick Blanchard
"Roma"
Meet ‘Roma’: Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue saves miracle puppy in bitter cold
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Williston Square construction
2022: Williston Square sees first businesses and big announcements
MRCC Resident Escapes then captured
Missouri River Correctional Center Resident escapes

Latest News

Hwy 85
Construction to expand highway 85 to start in 2023; group seeking long-term funding for next phases
TrainND NW
2022: TrainND Northwest sees success through new courses, expansions
Kierra Station
Bismarck woman enters guilty plea to child abuse after baby was severely injured
Man charged with murder following shooting
Minot Police investigate murder after late-night shooting