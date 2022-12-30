Equipment piles up snow at Kirkwood Mall

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With all the snow in Bismarck recently, the Kirkwood Mall had to get creative with its snow removal. The overflow area was capped. So heavy equipment crews moved on top of the snow piles and stacked it higher than normal. The move was made to prevent hauling the snow away which would cost the mall more money.

Markwed Excavating has been removing snow from the mall parking lots for years. They said they put excavators on top of dirt all the time, so why not snow?

Kirkwood Mall General Manager Jennifer Wilson says the crews started moving the snow Thursday morning and were expected to be finished Friday afternoon.

