Construction to expand highway 85 to start in 2023; group seeking long-term funding for next phases

Hwy 85
Hwy 85(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - Physical construction to expand highway 85 between Watford City and the Long X Bridge is expected to start in 2023.

Cal Klewin, Executive Director for the Theodore Roosevelt Expressway Project, said that bids for construction will be going out in January, with construction expected as early as next summer. Klewin added that he will be in Bismarck for the legislative session, looking to secure funding to prepare for expanding Highway 85 from the bridge to highway 200 near Grassy Butte.

“We need to get a hold of some planning dollars and we’re trying to get some long-term funding for that entire corridor, so we know where we are at in four years and eight years,” said Klewin.

The Theodore Roosevelt Expressway is the northern part of the Ports to Plains Alliance, a planned four-lane highway connecting North Dakota and Montana to Laredo, Texas. The expressway includes US-85 from Williston to Bowman, US-2 from the North Dakota border to Culbertson, and Montana State Highway 16 from Culbertson to the Canadian Border.

