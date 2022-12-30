Bismarck woman enters guilty plea to child abuse after baby was severely injured

Kierra Station
Kierra Station(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck woman has admitted she injured a five-month-old.

Twenty-two-year-old Kierra Station was arrested in Oct. 2021 after police received a report from hospital social workers that an infant had been severely injured. Court documents report that Station told investigators the child had been crying inconsolably before she lost control and threw him on a couch. The child suffered bi-lateral skull fractures, according to hospital staff.

Friday, Station entered a guilty plea to a B felony child abuse charge.

She has not yet been sentenced.

