2022: TrainND Northwest sees success through new courses, expansions

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - It has been a busy year for TrainND Northwest, the organization looking to improve the workforce in the region.

Regional Director for Technical Programs and Training Kenley Nebeker said they saw nearly double the number of students in 2022 compared to last year. Through federal grants, TrainND Northwest was able to expand their CDL and crane operating courses to reach students beyond Williston. They also saw their first student complete the beyond visual line of sight UAS course.

“We have really saw a lot of cool successes, a lot of programs getting off the ground, starting to get students into them, and a lot of new ideas to move forward into next year. On a high-level view, it’s been a successful year,” said Nebeker.

TrainND Northwest also started a non-profit which will allow them to offer scholarships for several of their programs.

Nebeker adds that they are working to develop a hybrid semi-truck to give CDL drivers a look into how vehicles could operate in the future. He says they hope to have it completed in July.

