TRNP considering removal of horses, cattle from park

Theodore Roosevelt National Park horses
Theodore Roosevelt National Park horses(Photo: Christine Kman)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (KQCD) - Theodore Roosevelt National Park is re-evaluating its livestock plan for horse and cattle herds and wants the public’s input.

The park’s Deputy Superintendent says the management plan was first established in 1970 and an Enironmental Assessment in 1978.

She says they’re looking at alternatives, one being the complete removal of horses and cattle within two years and another for reducing herd sizes.

The proposals would require that livestock would either be sold, transferred, or donated.

A horse advocate says the complete removal of the horses would take away from the park experience.

“Horses, they are families, ripping the families apart, ripping the horses apart, and really, a huge loss for the state of North Dakota because we know a lot of people come here just to see the horses,” said Christine Kman, Chasing Horses Wild Horse Advocates.

“The horse population currently is considerably higher than even the 1978 EA, so we know that that horse population is currently too high,” said Maureen McGee-Ballinger, Deputy Superintendent.

There is a virtual public meeting on January 12 to hear more about the alternatives. You can access this at https://www.nps.gov/thro/learn/nature/feral-horses.htm

