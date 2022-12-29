Trial date set, new location likely for man accused of killing Foster Co. teen boy

FOSTER COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A trial date has been set for the man accused of hitting and killing a teen with his SUV after a street dance in central North Dakota, however, it’s unclear where the court proceedings will take place.

41-year-old Shannon Brandt is charged with murder and duty to report an accident in the death of 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson on Sept. 18 in McHenry, ND. He has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Court documents say Brandt called 911 and stated he hit Ellingson because he was being threatened. Brandt admitted to drinking before the incident. The transcript from the 9-1-1 call states Brandt claimed he was trying to get away from Ellingson before the crash. The transcript also describes Brandt’s efforts to get first responders to the scene where Ellingson was laying.

The trial is expected to last two weeks beginning Tuesday, May 30 and ending June 9, 2023. Brandt’s attorney, Mark Freise and lead prosecutor, Kara Brinster have agreed to hold the trial in a different county in an effort to find an impartial jury, but that location has yet to be determined.

