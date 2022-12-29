Sports Spotlight: state wrestling champion sisters

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - State wrestling champions in the same family are nothing new for Bismarck High, but for the first time it’s a brother & sister.

One brother/sister duo from Bismarck has been dominating wrestling mats across the state. LJ Araujo is a junior at Bismarck High and his sister Julia is an 8th grader who wrestles on the Demons girls varsity team. Combined, they’ve won four state titles.

“We have a good relationship but it’s kind of competitive. She will always jab at me saying, ‘I won state in 7th grade and you didn’t.’ And she’ll always try to make fun of me and give me crap whenever I can or she can I guess and I’ll give her crap back,” said LJ Araujo.

“Well, he only has the opportunity to be a five-time state champ, whereas I have the opportunity to be a six-time state champ. So, that’s something that always pushes me to be better too because a big part of our relationship is competition,” said Julia Araujo.

LJ won state titles in the 8th, 9th and 10th grades. Even though Julia has accomplished something that LJ couldn’t, there’s still a lot she can learn from her older brother who has been in her shoes before.

“Well, I’ve always been a little more advanced than them because I’m older. So, I’ve always helped them with technique and stuff. Then in the practice room, I’ll give them advice and at matches, telling them what to eat and stuff because I’ve done it before,” said LJ.

“It pushes me to be better because there’s some people who won’t call you out when you’re doing something wrong or not doing it right and he’s always going to call me out. On the flip side, he’s always there to encourage me and tell me what I’m doing is good. It’s great to have him in my corner because sometimes he sees stuff that other people don’t as well and he knows me better than a lot of people,” said Julia.

“I’m a little bit too truthful I think, sometimes I’ll be a little bit too truthful to them. I don’t know how to put things very nicely I guess. In the end, it’s probably better for them. Just telling them what they did wrong and what they can do better. I feel like they really get it and will respect me because they know I’ve been through a lot of this stuff and had the same problems,” said LJ.

Because of wrestling, LJ and Julia’s relationship has been able to grow in wonderful ways, both on and off the mat.

“My dad is constantly sending us wrestling videos of new moves to learn. LJ, we end up wrestling in our living room on our mat or coming here and working on new moves and learning new things all the time,” said Julia.

“It’s great to see her win. It’s the best thing in the world. I feel like everybody hates to see their teammates lose, but it’s even worse when it’s your siblings. You really want them to do well,” said LJ.

