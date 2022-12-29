North Dakota Post Office locations reopening following winter weather impacts

USPS logo.
USPS logo.(MGN/USPS)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NORTH DAKOTA (KMOT) – A trio of post offices in southern North Dakota remained closed as of Thursday morning due to this month’s winter weather.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Service said facilities in Havana, Selfridge and Zeeland were still closed as of roughly 5:30 a.m.

The spokesperson indicated that 17 other postal facilities that were impacted had since reopened.

You can find information on updates on which facilities are impacted on the Post Office’s service alerts page for North Dakota.

