Morse Code of Weather: what are the criteria for a blizzard and why North Dakota is in ‘blizzard alley’

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A storm must meet certain conditions in order to classify it as a blizzard. Sustained winds of at least 35 mph and considerable blowing or falling snow that reduces visibility to less than a quarter mile for at least three hours make a storm a blizzard. But high snow totals aren’t necessary for a blizzard as strong winds can blow around loose snow already on the ground to reduce visibility.

Blizzard Criteria (KFYR)

Ten blizzard warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service Bismarck office for western and central North Dakota in the calendar year 2022 — the most since 2013.

Blizzard Warnings issued by NWS Bismarck (KFYR)

Some of the most memorable blizzards from 2022 include the one from April 12-14 that delivered more than 30 inches of snow to the Minot area and another one around April 23 that brought blizzard conditions to far western North Dakota and severe thunderstorms to the Red River Valley. More recently, a blizzard impacted much of North Dakota from December 13-16.

April 12-14 blizzard snowfall analysis (NWS)

For eastern North Dakota and northwest Minnesota, 14 blizzard warnings have been issued in the calendar year 2022 by the National Weather Service Grand Forks office. Many of these blizzard warnings came early in the year when a series of Alberta clippers impacted eastern North Dakota with snow and blowing snow from strong winds.

Blizzard Warnings issued by NWS Grand Forks (KFYR)

Looking at a map of what parts of the country have seen the most recent blizzard warnings, the Northern Plains and the areas surrounding the Great Lakes stick out thanks to a series of recent winter storms. In western/central ND and eastern Montana, it’s only been a couple of days since our last blizzard warning as one was issued on Christmas Day.

Days since last blizzard warning by NWS office (KFYR)

Using data from 2000 through 2021, the top five counties across the U.S. that have been under the most blizzard warnings include one in northeast North Dakota and two in northwest Minnesota.

Most blizzard warnings by county (KFYR)

Blizzard warning stats (KFYR)

Similar to tornado alley, we can identify blizzard alleys where this weather phenomenon most commonly occurs. The five counties that have seen the most blizzard warnings are indicated on the map below.

The primary blizzard alley is in the Northern Plains encompassing the entirety of North Dakota, most of South Dakota, western Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa.

A secondary blizzard alley is found in eastern Colorado, southeastern Wyoming, and far western Nebraska and Kansas. Storms oftentimes develop or reform on the eastern side of the Rocky Mountains and can deliver blizzard conditions here.

And finally, along the coast of the northeast is an additional region where blizzards are a bit more frequent. Nor’easters can track right off the coast bringing wind and snow to these areas.

Blizzard alleys (KFYR)

A study by Jill Coleman and Robert Schwartz published in 2017 looked at data from 55 winter seasons (September 1959 through May 2014), searching for reports of a blizzard or blizzard conditions. The reports were tallied by county and indicate that the greatest number of blizzards per 1,000 square kilometers (386 square miles) occurred in eastern North Dakota and northeastern South Dakota. Nearly all 119 counties in the Dakotas and 39 counties in western Minnesota averaged at least one blizzard or more per year, the study found.

Average number of blizzards over a 55 year period (KFYR)

The topography of not only the Plains but also of the Rocky Mountains to the west is critical in providing the necessary ingredients for blizzards. Areas of low pressure can get broken apart and weaken as they traverse the high terrain of the Rockies, but then they usually redevelop and intensify on the eastern side of the mountains. These storms are able to rapidly intensify over the flat terrain of the Plains as they are fed plenty of moisture and warm air from the Gulf of Mexico clashing with cold air being pulled in from Canada. The flat terrain of the Plains is also a perfect storm for blizzard conditions as it allows for strong winds and large areas of blowing snow.

Ingredients for blizzards (KFYR)

