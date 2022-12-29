Minot Parks and Rec hosting outdoor skating parties

Skating in Minot
Skating in Minot(KFYR)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – Temperatures have risen a bit from the cold snap of recent weeks and Minot Parks and Rec is inviting everyone outside to skate.

As a way to promote their outdoor skating rinks, they’re holding a series of events around the community.

Wednesday night’s skating party at the Perkett Elementary rink is one of four gliding events they’re throwing over the next two months.

Gerald Brown, the special events coordinator, says each of the next three will be held at a different rink with various themes.

“The intention is that people dress up and come out so hopefully, we get a few people dressed in their Hawaiian garb and whatnot,” Brown said.

The next skating parties will be rodeo, disco and red carpet themed.

Here are the remaining locations:

Jan. 15: Roosevelt Rink, Cowboys and Rodeo Theme

Jan. 29: Corbett Rink, 70′s Disco Theme

Feb. 19: Polaris Rink, Red Carpet Theme

