How long should holiday decorations stay up? Snow may be a factor this year

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - All winter, Bill Gabel has cleared the driveway of his home in Bismarck. The snow’s come off the driveway but it has piled up on last week’s Christmas decorations.

“They’ll be there until it melts,” said Bill Gabel, Bismarck resident.

For most, clean-up from the holidays has begun with boxes, bags and trees set out for removal, but the decorations might remain longer than usual.

“The way the snow is coming, it’s probably going to be April or May,” said Gerlynn Gabel, Bismarck resident.

“No one wants to tread through all the snow to get them down. I feel sorry for the Chmielewski’s if they put all theirs up this year,” said Bill Gabel.

But the prolonged celebration is taken in stride.

“Hopefully if the Vikings get in the Super Bowl, I could get some purple and yellow lights and add them to ‘em,” said Gerlynn Gabel, Bismarck resident.

Even without the snow, the average time outdoor and indoor decorations stay up has gotten longer for Americans. Many leave them up into January.

Some, like the monks at Assumption Abbey, follow tradition for the 12 days of Christmas starting Dec. 25.

“The Christmas season, this is true not only for us, but for the Catholic church, goes until the day after Epiphany this year,” said Daniel Maloney, Abbot at Assumption Abbey in Richardton, ND. And this year, the Feast of Epiphany, while originally on Jan. 6, will be celebrated on Sunday Jan. 8. Monks say decorations come down just after that. Although that hasn’t always been the case.

“Many, many years ago, of course, Christmas season went to February 2nd,” added Abbot Maloney.

Now, nearly half of Americans take down decorations by the end of January, according to a 2022 Pollfish study. The study also reports 1.7 percent of people say they’ll leave them up year-round.

