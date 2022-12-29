Gas prices anticipated to be 50 cents cheaper in 2023; still high

What to expect with gas prices in 2023
By Joel Crane
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Experts say gas will be cheaper next year, but not by much.

Gas analysts for GasBuddy anticipate the national average for a gallon of gas in 2023 will be about 50 cents lower than it was in 2022, and North Dakota tends to sit 10 to 20 cents below the national average. But even though gas prices are expected to be lower next year, they’ll still be high.

“It doesn’t mean prices are going to fall 50 cents, it just means that, at the end of the year, your fuel expenses: if you tally up the amount of gallons, you’ll probably have averaged about a 50 cent per gallon savings compared to what you spent this year,” said Patrick De Haan, gas analyst for GasBuddy.

One reason for declining prices? Increased refining capacity in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.

