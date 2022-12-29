Free ice fishing weekend in North Dakota

No license is needed, but all other winter fishing regulations apply.
(KTIV)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live/NewsDakota.com) - People living in North Dakota can ice fish for free this weekend, without a license.

Officials say all other winter fishing regulations apply. They add this weekend is a great time to try ice fishing for the first time, or take someone who has never been before.

North Dakota Game and Fish is holding a contest called the “Take Someone New Ice Fishing Challenge.” Those that take someone new out ice fishing this year have the chance to win a new fish house.

Simply invite a friend along who has never been ice fishing and log your story here for a chance to win a fish house donated by Runnings.

One random winner will be chosen.

