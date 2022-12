MINOT, N.D. (KUMV) - Around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Williston Fire and Police Departments responded to a fire at an apartment building.

Upon arriving the fire was quickly contained. It was already partially out when firefighters arrived because one of the occupants used a fire extinguisher.

No one was injured, only one apartment was affected and one family was displaced.

