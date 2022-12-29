Class-A Basketball Polls

Class-A Basketball Poll
Class-A Basketball Poll(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the vast majority of the games on the schedule snowed out last week, the Class-A Boys & Girls Basketball poll features the same five teams in the same order in both rankings conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters association.

CLASS-“A” BOYS BASKETBALL POLL

1. Minot High (12) — 5-0 Record — 76 pts — Last week: 1st

2. Bismarck Century (4) — 3-0 Record — 68 pts — Last week: 2nd

3. Fargo Davies — 4-1 Record — 39 pts — Last week: 3rd

3. Grand Forks Red River — 4-0 Record — 39 pts — Last week: 4th

5. Mandan — 2-0 Record — 16 pts — Last week: 5th

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Bismarck Legacy (3-1) and Fargo North (2-2)

CLASS-“A” GIRLS BASKETBALL POLL

1. Minot High (16) — 4-0 Record — 80 pts — Last week: 1st

2. Bismarck Century — 2-2 Record — 59 pts — Last week: 2nd

3. Fargo Davies — 3-0 Record — 41 pts — Last week: 3rd

4. Grand Forks Red River — 4-0 Record — 30 pts — Last week: 4th

5. West Fargo — 5-1 Record — 22 pts — Last week: 5th

OTHER TEAMS RECEIVING VOTES: Bismarck Legacy (3-0)

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies in crash
A Montana woman is dead after a head-on crash near Williston
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Police say 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley was charged with reckless conduct. She also had been...
Woman charged after giving birth in woods, hiding baby’s location
Brently Ironroad
Man accused of threatening Bismarck store clerk with a hatchet

Latest News

boys basketball
6PM Sportscast 12/28/22
LJ & Julia
Sports Spotlight: LJ & Julia Araujo – state wrestling champion siblings
state wrestling championship
Sports Spotlight: state wrestling champion sisters
10pm Sportscast 12/27/2022
10PM Newscast 12/27/2022