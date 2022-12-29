Class-A Basketball Polls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the vast majority of the games on the schedule snowed out last week, the Class-A Boys & Girls Basketball poll features the same five teams in the same order in both rankings conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters association.

CLASS-“A” BOYS BASKETBALL POLL

1. Minot High (12) — 5-0 Record — 76 pts — Last week: 1st

2. Bismarck Century (4) — 3-0 Record — 68 pts — Last week: 2nd

3. Fargo Davies — 4-1 Record — 39 pts — Last week: 3rd

3. Grand Forks Red River — 4-0 Record — 39 pts — Last week: 4th

5. Mandan — 2-0 Record — 16 pts — Last week: 5th

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Bismarck Legacy (3-1) and Fargo North (2-2)

CLASS-“A” GIRLS BASKETBALL POLL

1. Minot High (16) — 4-0 Record — 80 pts — Last week: 1st

2. Bismarck Century — 2-2 Record — 59 pts — Last week: 2nd

3. Fargo Davies — 3-0 Record — 41 pts — Last week: 3rd

4. Grand Forks Red River — 4-0 Record — 30 pts — Last week: 4th

5. West Fargo — 5-1 Record — 22 pts — Last week: 5th

OTHER TEAMS RECEIVING VOTES: Bismarck Legacy (3-0)

