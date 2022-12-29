City of Lincoln mayor to resign

Gerarld Wise, former mayor of Lincoln
Gerarld Wise, former mayor of Lincoln(KFYR)
By Demi Hartl
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, N.D. (KFYR) - The next scheduled election for mayor in the city of Lincoln is in June 2024. However, soon the town will be without a mayor and a special election could be called to fill the vacant position.

Gerarld Wise has been the mayor of Lincoln for over seven years and has seen many developments and changes since 2015. While there have been good times, he says in recent years his mental health has taken a hit, so he has resigned.

“Mental health is nothing to mess with. You can lose all train of thought, with driving, dealing with people, even dealing with my own personal family,” said Gerarld Wise, former Mayor of Lincoln.

Wise says that although he enjoyed his time as mayor, he knows it is his time to step down. He says his family, friends, and physicians have encouraged him, reassuring him he is making the right decision and can do so without feeling like he is turning his back on the city of Lincoln.

Wise hopes that by stepping down, Lincoln will move forward with their special election.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies in crash
A Montana woman is dead after a head-on crash near Williston
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Police say 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley was charged with reckless conduct. She also had been...
Woman charged after giving birth in woods, hiding baby’s location
Brently Ironroad
Man accused of threatening Bismarck store clerk with a hatchet

Latest News

Canceled flights
Southwest Airlines cancels thousands of flights around the holidays
most blizzard warnings
Morse Code of Weather: what are the criteria for a blizzard and recapping the biggest blizzards of 2022
wrong place
Snow falls on Meteorologist Jacob Morse outside of the KFYR-TV station
Shoplifting
Shoplifting leads to $94.5 billion retail revenue loss nationwide