City of Lincoln mayor to resign

LINCOLN, N.D. (KFYR) - The next scheduled election for mayor in the city of Lincoln is in June 2024. However, soon the town will be without a mayor and a special election could be called to fill the vacant position.

Gerarld Wise has been the mayor of Lincoln for over seven years and has seen many developments and changes since 2015. While there have been good times, he says in recent years his mental health has taken a hit, so he has resigned.

“Mental health is nothing to mess with. You can lose all train of thought, with driving, dealing with people, even dealing with my own personal family,” said Gerarld Wise, former Mayor of Lincoln.

Wise says that although he enjoyed his time as mayor, he knows it is his time to step down. He says his family, friends, and physicians have encouraged him, reassuring him he is making the right decision and can do so without feeling like he is turning his back on the city of Lincoln.

Wise hopes that by stepping down, Lincoln will move forward with their special election.

