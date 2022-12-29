Business Manager hired for Williston Basin School District

Kent Anderson
Kent Anderson(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Basin School District has officially hired a new Business Manager.

The board approved an agreement with Kent Anderson to handle the district’s finances on December 19. Anderson previously served as Chief Financial Officer for Dickinson State University and Business Manager of Dickinson Public Schools.

The agreement states that Anderson will be paid $165,000 yearly.

Anderson officially starts on January 3.

“Kent’s previous experience in both the private and public sector will serve our district well as we continue to move forward as a district. Kent’s skillset is exactly what our district was looking for,” said Chris Jundt, board president.

“Kent is well respected as a leader across the State for his work as a Business Manager.  He is committed to excellence in financial accounting for WBSD #7... We are confident that Kent will provide exceptional service and transparency and will be a good steward of our fiduciary responsibilities,” said Dr. Richard Faidley, superintendent.

The district has been without a business manager since Sherri Heser resigned in July. Faidley has served in the interim.

