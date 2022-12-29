Another side effect of this wintry weather: leaking roofs

Leaking roofs
Leaking roofs(KFYR)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The weather has warmed up since last week and with all the snow melting, some of it is seeping into buildings.

Freezing temperatures, large amounts of snow and heated buildings can cause complications.

Doni Jessen, a roofing contractor with Jessen Roofing in Minot, said old age and trees falling on roofs aren’t the only reasons why holes form.

“Here’s what ice damming does. We get snow. The sun coupled with the heat loss from inside the home melts the snow down to the low edge,” said Jessen.

Jessen says when melting snow freezes, and then more snow accumulates, it builds a bank of ice.

He said when water isn’t draining, it pushes back into the roof system.

Jessen advises people to check their roofs for signs of wear and tear.

Brently Ironroad
Man accused of threatening Bismarck store clerk with a hatchet

