In 2022, DEA agents seize more than 4.7 million lethal doses of fentanyl in ND, SD, MN, NE, and IA

Fentanyl
Fentanyl(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Fentanyl is tied with methamphetamine as the number one drug threat in North Dakota. That’s according to Drug Enforcement Administration agents in the Omaha Division.

The Omaha Division seized more than 4.7 million lethal doses of fentanyl in 2022 in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska and Iowa. Nationally, DEA agents report seizing more than 379 million potentially deadly doses - enough to kill every American. Agents say the amounts tripled from 2021 in some states.

“The lethality and seriousness of this drug can’t be talked about enough,” said DEA Omaha Division Special Agent in Charge Justin King.

Agents say the fentanyl is mostly mass-produced at secret factories in Mexico with chemicals coming from China.

While agents continue to work to get the deadly substance out of communities, the DEA has created a Faces of Fentanyl memorial to commemorate the lives lost. To submit a photo of a loved one lost to fentanyl you can post a photo with their name to social media using the hashtag #JustKNOW.

