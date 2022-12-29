2022: Career and Technical Education growing in northwest North Dakota; funding to be discussed during legislative session

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - School Districts across the state have shown students there’s more career paths than just college through career and technical education courses. Administrators are looking to expand CTE by building new facilities.

North Dakota is not the only state facing a workforce shortage, but Career and Technical Education facilities like the Bakken Area Skills Center in Watford City may address some of those issues. The facility would be operated by the McKenzie County School District, and superintendent Steve Holen said besides teaching students, it would also be an area for training workers starting a new career.

“This is very much in need. It has been a need for many years, so it gives us a lot of anxiousness that we get to start it sooner, rather than later so that we can start seeing the impacts that we were hoping when we all started our projects,” said Holen.

The Williston Basin School District also has plans to expand their CTE building. They plan on using it with businesses to provide internships, as well as provide more dual credit courses.

“One of our goals is that every one of our students will leave high school having either a dual credit, an industry certification, or work-based learning experience,” said Audrey Larson, assistant principal at Williston High School.

A portion of the funding for these facilities comes from the state’s Department of Career and Technical Education. They allocated $88 million to 13 different projects in March. Unfortunately, $68 million was supposed to come from the federal government and the money hasn’t been received yet. That delay, combined with increased construction costs, has state CTE director Wayde Sick looking for more funding.

“The $40 million is to address those inflationary costs. That is our estimate that they may need in order to ensure that what they said they were going to do in their applications back in December 2021 is what they can deliver,” said Sick.

That funding will be just one of the many topics that will be discussed during the legislative session.

“Whether you have a lot of money or little money, you set your priorities and you fund as many as you can. That’s what we have to look at in appropriations,” said Sen. Brad Bekkedahl (R-Williston), who serves as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Projects that were shovel-ready this year like the Bakken Area Skills Center could be up and running by the end of 2023. Others, like Williston’s, could be waiting until 2025.

Other CTE facilities backed by the state include the Southwest Area Career Academy in Dickinson, the Bismarck Career Academy and a facility in Minot.

