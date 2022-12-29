18 lbs. of meth & 3 oz. cocaine wrapped as Christmas gift seized in Beltrami County

PBTF SEIZURE
PBTF SEIZURE(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTRAMI COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force of Beltrami County says it seized around 18 lbs. of methamphetamine and three oz. of cocaine wrapped as a Christmas present following a traffic stop on Dec. 23.

Officials say 35-year-old Kenneth Triplett was arrested, as part of an ongoing investigation. His vehicle was taken to the county’s Law Enforcement Center, where a search warrant was conducted. That’s where the ‘present’ was discovered. The street value of this seizure is over $650,000.

The vehicle’s search led law enforcement to conduct a search warrant of Triplett’s home, where two firearms and more items indicative of drug trafficking were found.

This seizure makes for a record-setting year for the PBTF, bringing the total amount of methamphetamine seizures to over 55 lbs. Officials say this is a 12,500% increase in the last 10 years.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, MN BCA, Bemidji PD, and MN State Patrol assisted the PBTF in this case.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"Roma"
Meet ‘Roma’: Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue saves miracle puppy in bitter cold
Justin McDermott
Suspect in murder outside Minot bar held on $2 million bond
The 37-year-old Blanchard joined the department in July of 2017, and was a U.S. Army veteran....
Minot Police mourns loss of Master Officer Patrick Blanchard
MGM letter
MGM Resorts reportedly sells land on Vegas Strip to Three Affiliated Tribes of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation
Man charged with murder following shooting
Minot Police investigate murder after late-night shooting

Latest News

Montana man wrongfully convicted of killing gets $5M settlement
FILE - In this April 20, 2014, file photo bison graze along a state highway near West...
13 bison dead after truck hits herd near Yellowstone park
In this photo taken by a drone, cleanup continues in the area where the ruptured Keystone...
Keystone pipeline section in Kansas with oil spill is back in service
generic crash
Bismarck man hits moose with pickup truck
herd of elk
Wow! Giant herd of elk caught on camera crossing Montana highway