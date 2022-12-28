Winter storm leaves South Dakota reservation facing water shortage

One natural phenomenon after another, the people on the Pine Ridge Reservation tackle extreme circumstances
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Last week’s fierce winter storms have left an American Indian reservation in South Dakota facing a water shortage.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Water Maintenance and Conservation issued water restrictions for most of the Pine Ridge Reservation on Monday.

Agency officials wrote in a notice that heavy snowfall has prevented workers from reaching stations to keep water flowing as normal, resulting in little to no water for some areas of the reservation.

The agency said residents should limit the use of household water to avoid overburdening the system and check livestock tanks, homes and hydrants for leaks.

The restriction is expected to remain in effect until 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency are on the reservation this week to meet with tribal leaders.

