Trying to get home for the holidays gone wrong

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Traveling during the holidays was more troublesome this year due to extreme weather conditions. Trying to get to small towns like Bison, South Dakota adds extra hurdles. One student trying to reunite with his high school host family had extra obstacles last week.

This is a street near Jerry Chen’s home in Seattle, Washington. Icy roads were the first weather problem he would have to deal with trying to get out of town. He wasn’t sure how many weather difficulties he was going to encounter next during his holiday travels.

“Many places in America just everywhere is having bad weather, and then the conditions are even different. It’s either the ice or the storm or wind, and I don’t know, it’s just bad everywhere,” said Chen.

After one flight cancellation on the 23rd, Chen rebooked his flight, but then more problems developed. And with long lines at the customer service counter, there was no place to turn for help.

“You know, it’s really hard to contact get in contact with their service lines because the guy at the kiosk couldn’t really do anything,” said Chen.

He ended up having his flight canceled and was re-booked. Then, the airline made a mistake, and he actually didn’t have a seat on the plane.

“On the app, I have a ticket, but on their end, they couldn’t see it. It’s like, I think I rebooked on my end, and it didn’t process on the ticket, it’s a problem of the system,” said Chen.

After the airport issues, he was supposed to land in Bismarck, and by that time, blizzard conditions had developed, and he would have been stranded in Bismarck. So he never got to Bison, South Dakota for Christmas.

Now Chen has contacted United to reimburse him for his flight, which they say will take around five to seven business days.

When he was at the Seattle International Airport at one point, the facility had only one lane open.

