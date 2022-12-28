Stutsman County man faces prison time for assaulting Jamestown Police Chief

Jeremiah Jack Mihulka pleaded guilty to simple assault, along with several other charges.
(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live/NewsDakota.com) - A Stutsman County man will face up to five years in prison for assaulting the Jamestown Police Chief in August.

Jeremiah Jack Mihulka pleaded guilty to simple assault, along with several other charges in connection with the incident.

Police say on Aug. 16, Chief Scott Edinger tried to pull Mihulka over on 10th St. SE in Jamestown for driving his motorcycle recklessly. Authorities say Mihulka took off and a five-block chase began.

Mihulka eventually stopped in the 500 blk. of 10th St SE.

Authorities say he resisted arrest, and assaulted Chief Edinger in the process. Three bystanders helped in taking Mihulka into custody following the scuffle. Chief Edinger received only minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies in crash
A Montana woman is dead after a head-on crash near Williston
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Police say 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley was charged with reckless conduct. She also had been...
Woman charged after giving birth in woods, hiding baby’s location
Brently Ironroad
Man accused of threatening Bismarck store clerk with a hatchet

Latest News

Firefighters in 1916
Fire and Ice: Bismarck firefighters battle blaze day after Christmas, 1916
williston swuare
2022: Williston Square sees first businesses and big announcements
canceled
Southwest Airlines cancels thousands of flights around the holidays
Utility prices
North Dakotans face high utility prices
What to expect with gas prices in 2023
Gas prices anticipated to be 50 cents cheaper in 2023; still high