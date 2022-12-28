Shoplifting leads to $94.5 billion retail revenue loss nationwide

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Retail stores are facing a rising problem — shoplifting. According to the National Retail Federation, roughly $94.5 billion of retail revenue was lost in 2021 due to theft.

According to the Bismarck Police Department, there have been 750 reports of shoplifting this year. This is down from the peak of 777 reports in 2020, but this year’s numbers are about average for the city.

“We’ve seen anywhere from the high 600s to the mid 700s in the past five years,” said Lieutenant Luke Gardiner of the Bismarck Police Department.

Police say the largest amount shoplifted this year was from a vape device display in a gas station, which equaled $3,000.

