Senator Cramer reacts to SCOTUS ruling on Title 42

Senator Kevin Cramer
Senator Kevin Cramer(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Supreme Court has determined Title 42 will remain in effect while legal challenges play out in the courts.

Title 42 is the controversial Trump-era border restriction, which allows federal officials to turn away undocumented migrants in the name of public health. It was put in place during the pandemic. Senator Kevin Cramer has celebrated the high court putting the brakes on Title 42′s expiration.

“Traffickers are using that wide-open border as a pathway for illegal drugs, not the least of which is fentanyl, which is killing thousands and thousands of our, particularly our young people. And that makes every state in the United States a border state,” said Senator Kevin Cramer.

President Biden says his administration will enforce the Trump-era border restriction, even though he believes it’s past time to revoke it.

