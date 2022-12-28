Power outages reported north of Williston due to vehicle accident

WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A traffic accident north of Williston has caused some Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative members to lose power.

The company’s outage map shows about 100 services in the Missouri Ridge Township are without power this morning due to a vehicle sliding into nearby infrastructure. Crews are currently working to restore power and expect it to be back on around 5 p.m.

A spokesperson for Mountrail-Williams says several factors have made repairs difficult including multiple snapped poles and the conductor being tangled up with the vehicle.

