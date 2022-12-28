One Bismarck CEO de-stigmatising fitness New Year’s resolutions

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The most common New Year’s resolution...is to lose weight and get in shape. But if you aren’t careful, fitness experts say you could be setting yourself up for failure.

Here at Proximal 50 Life Center, there are no incentives for cheaper membership deals or special offers going into the new year, and that’s because CEO Tana Trotter has a different approach than some gyms.

“We do not encourage New Year’s resolutions here; we don’t make a big deal. We often feel that you need to kind of be mentally prepared to start and mentally ready to start a new routine ,” said Trotter.

So instead of patrons jumping feet first into fitness, she wants them to find their own pace.

“A big mistake that people who are getting back into it or are just starting day one of new year’s resolution, is that they have high expectations of five days a week, do an hour every day, all of this stuff, and that actually works against you because one, you’re going to be sore, you’re going to feel tired, and that’s going to make you want to take three days off,” said Trotter.

Unlike other gyms, Proximal 50 Life Center doesn’t get crowded in the new year, and instead tends to sees previous patrons finding more motivation to get started again.

“We actually probably do the opposite of what a lot of other facilities do because we don’t want new year’s resolutions to happen. We don’t want to set you up for failure, and sometimes kind of our society can create a lot of things to get consumers to jump at things,” said Trotter.

She says for people to be successful at fitness, whether just starting or getting back into it, they should think about it, make a plan and then just do it. Virtuagym reports 12% of all gym sign-ups happen in January.

