Off the Beaten Path – Return Trip: a town divided by two states – Westby

By Cliff Naylor
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In today’s Off the Beaten Path – Return Trip, we travel to eastern Montana.

We’ve all heard about people who have dual citizenship, but not many claim dual “statesman-ship.”

But Cliff Naylor traveled to a town divided by two states in 2007.

According to the 2020 census, the population of Westby is 167.

Kids who attend Westby, Montana schools co-op with Grenora, North Dakota athletes and compete in Montana sports conferences.

