Nu Notes musical fundraiser for artist

Nu Notes
Nu Notes(KFYR)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – Minot’s Mouse River Theatre is showing a musical performance on Wednesday night, December 28, to help fundraise medical expenses for one of its own artists.

They’ve partnered with Nu Notes, which is a women’s music and dance group, made up of current or retired music teachers who typically perform for benefits.

The show is in service to Kena Davidson. Nancy Pearson, a board member of the theatre says, she’s been in the artistic community since she was little.

“We bring people in, they open their pockets and have a good time for a good cause,” said Pearson.

The show is called, “You’ve Got A Friend.”

There’s no charge to see the show, but they will be taking free-will donations.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies in crash
A Montana woman is dead after a head-on crash near Williston
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
File Photo: Power crews
Transmission issues left hundreds without power across several cities
Gavin K. after winning the Dr Pepper Tuition Toss during halftime at the 2022 ACC Conference...
NDSU student wins $100,000 scholarship
Police say 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley was charged with reckless conduct. She also had been...
Woman charged after giving birth in woods, hiding baby’s location

Latest News

North Dakota Texas Hold'em Championship
North Dakota Texas Hold‘em Championship holds its 15th tournament
Senator Kevin Cramer
Senator Cramer reacts to SCOTUS ruling on Title 42
Mary
Something about Mary
Al Jaeger
A look back on Al Jaeger’s 30-year career as Secretary of State