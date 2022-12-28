Nu Notes musical fundraiser for artist

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – Minot’s Mouse River Theatre is showing a musical performance on Wednesday night, December 28, to help fundraise medical expenses for one of its own artists.

They’ve partnered with Nu Notes, which is a women’s music and dance group, made up of current or retired music teachers who typically perform for benefits.

The show is in service to Kena Davidson. Nancy Pearson, a board member of the theatre says, she’s been in the artistic community since she was little.

“We bring people in, they open their pockets and have a good time for a good cause,” said Pearson.

The show is called, “You’ve Got A Friend.”

There’s no charge to see the show, but they will be taking free-will donations.

