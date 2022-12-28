New Town man accused of threatening hospital staff and setting items on fire

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police arrested a New Town man accused of threatening a hospital security officer with a pocketknife and setting items on fire.

44-year-old Joseph Conklin is charged with terrorizing and endangerment by fire. After taking him into custody, officers found a burnt cap and a score mark on the interior of a bathroom door.

