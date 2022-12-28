New Town man accused of threatening hospital staff and setting items on fire

44-year-old Joseph Conklin
44-year-old Joseph Conklin(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police arrested a New Town man accused of threatening a hospital security officer with a pocketknife and setting items on fire.

44-year-old Joseph Conklin is charged with terrorizing and endangerment by fire. After taking him into custody, officers found a burnt cap and a score mark on the interior of a bathroom door.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies in crash
A Montana woman is dead after a head-on crash near Williston
File Photo: Power crews
Transmission issues left hundreds without power across several cities
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Gavin K. after winning the Dr Pepper Tuition Toss during halftime at the 2022 ACC Conference...
NDSU student wins $100,000 scholarship
Police say 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley was charged with reckless conduct. She also had been...
Woman charged after giving birth in woods, hiding baby’s location

Latest News

Brently Ironroad
Man accused of threatening Bismarck store clerk with a hatchet
Bismarck Municipal Airport TSA checkpoint
Not all surrendered items at TSA checkpoints are thrown away
Mandan fire department
Freezing temps can create problems for firefighters
President Joe Biden
Biden Administration reverses strict 401(k) investing regulations for ESG funds