Michigan man loses appeal in North Dakota fentanyl case

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Michigan man serving 15 years in prison for transporting fentanyl through North Dakota has lost his appeal.

Federal prosecutors say 27-year-old Larry Owens III transported hundreds of pills on the Fort Berthold Reservation. He was arrested in 2020 for intending to distribute 190 fentanyl pills, posted bond, and was arrested in Minot months later with more than 5,000 fentanyl pills in his possession. He was indicted in Feb. 2021 on federal drug distribution charges.

Owens pleaded guilty to his charges in Sept. 2021. He filed for appeal in January.

The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals denied his appeal Tuesday. It said the lower court did not abuse its discretion during sentencing.

