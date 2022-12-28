Hundreds of ND, MN median barriers wrecked by semis, vehicles after string of winter storms

Cable median barrier
Cable median barrier(MNDOT)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are in clean up mode across North Dakota and Minnesota after several recent days of bad weather left many drivers in the ditch, which in turn took out hundreds of cable median barriers on their way.

More than 400 posts fell victim to slide offs in Minnesota’s District Four, which includes Moorhead and Detroit Lakes, during our area’s last winter storm. In North Dakota, officials say there’s been 134 crashes taking out one or more posts from the high-tension cables since 2019.

“The worst one I could find was 53 posts. That was a semi that took out a whole pile of posts,” Brad Darr with the North Dakota Department of Transportation said.

Both states say it’s an ongoing battle to put the puzzle of the plowed down posts back together, and say they send crews out for repairs as soon as it’s safe to do so.

“We’ll do that continually after every storm; Try to get caught up and then start over. It’s just a cycle of events and then go out and repair,” Kolh Skalin with the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

To fix each post costs between $80 and $200, but officials say not all of it comes out of taxpayers’ pockets.

“We do get reimbursed. We go after the insurance companies of the public who hits it. In many cases, we’re getting insurance recovery to pay for the repairs,” Darr said.

Skalin says between materials and labor, his district alone spends around $1.6 million each year fixing broken cable median barriers. It may seem like a lot, but it’s money Skalin and other DOT officials emphasize is well worth it. Skalin says the barriers are imperative in making sure you and your loved ones make it home safely each day.

“We know they’re saving lives because any one of those could have been a cross-median, head-on crash,” Skalin said.

Skalin says surprisingly his district sees just as many crashes into the median posts in the summer as they do in the winter, as distracted driving plays a large role in the number of crashes seen in our warmer months.

