Dream Center Bismarck sees increase in meals since opening

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dream Center has only been open since April of this year, but many in the community have already been impacted by the organization. The center serves breakfast and dinner. The meals started out with just a couple of people showing up, but now hundreds come to eat.

The Great Start breakfast program started on June 1. The Banquet moved locations from Trinity Lutheran Church to the Dream Center this year. The first meal at their new location served 90 people. Now they serve more than 1,400 meals a week.

“We are seeing more and more new faces come through. I think it is because of the area maybe that we are in, in this part of Bismarck, but there is a high need out there,” said Karla Eisenbiesz, executive director of The Banquet.

The Dream Center also relies on more than 200 volunteers a week.

