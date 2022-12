BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many parts of the world seem to be facinated by our recent weather, including London.

The British Broadcasting Company (BBC) called KFYR wanting to know how we cope with fridged temperatures.

Cliff Naylor spent a few minutes visiting with them. Here’s a small clip.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.