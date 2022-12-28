Carson Wentz to start Sunday vs. Cleveland

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) reacting to making a two-point conversion...
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) reacting to making a two-point conversion against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the closing minutes of the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(Patrick Semansky | AP)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After being out since week six, Carson Wentz will get the start for the Washington Commanders Sunday.

Wentz has been out with a finger injury he suffered against Chicago.

Taylor Heinicke took over for Wentz and led the team to a 6-1-1 record over the last eight games.

Wentz took over for Heinicke in the fourth quarter of the Commanders game against San Francisco.

Washington lost 37-20, but Wentz was 12 of 16 for 123 yards and a touchdown.

Washington still has a chance at the playoffs if it wins its final two games. The team can also clinch with a win Sunday against Cleveland and the Lions, Seahawks and Packers all lose.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies in crash
A Montana woman is dead after a head-on crash near Williston
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Police say 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley was charged with reckless conduct. She also had been...
Woman charged after giving birth in woods, hiding baby’s location
Brently Ironroad
Man accused of threatening Bismarck store clerk with a hatchet
Lucky's 13
Lucky’s 13 Pub break in

Latest News

10pm Sportscast 12/27/2022
10PM Newscast 12/27/2022
ND Texas Hold‘em Championship
North Dakota Texas Hold‘em Championship holds its 15th tournament
Home for the Holidays
Trying to get home for the holidays gone wrong
The world is facinated by our weather
Cliff Naylor discusses ND extreme cold on the BBC in London