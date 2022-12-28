Carson Wentz to start Sunday vs. Cleveland

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After being out since week six, Carson Wentz will get the start for the Washington Commanders Sunday.

Wentz has been out with a finger injury he suffered against Chicago.

Taylor Heinicke took over for Wentz and led the team to a 6-1-1 record over the last eight games.

Wentz took over for Heinicke in the fourth quarter of the Commanders game against San Francisco.

Washington lost 37-20, but Wentz was 12 of 16 for 123 yards and a touchdown.

Washington still has a chance at the playoffs if it wins its final two games. The team can also clinch with a win Sunday against Cleveland and the Lions, Seahawks and Packers all lose.

