Bismarck man pleads not guilty to sex crimes against minors

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man serving a 30-year sentence in federal prison for raping minors has pleaded not guilty to additional state charges.

Prosecutors say an investigation beginning in 2020 revealed 23-year-old Dawson Rouse used social media to meet victims as young as 13 years old and harassed them until they sent nude photos, videos or met with him.

Last week, Rouse pleaded not guilty to five counts of rape of a victim under 15, one count of solicitation of a minor, and three counts of corruption of a minor.

He’s set to stand trial in Burleigh County in March.

