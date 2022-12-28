Bismarck man enters not guilty plea in rape case

Clifford Parisien enters not guilty plea
Clifford Parisien enters not guilty plea
By Erika Craven
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man says he didn’t rape a minor.

Police say a 13-year-old reported 29-year-old Clifford Parisien raped her in July. Police claim the incident was corroborated by text messages between the victim and the suspect. They said one message sent from Parisien’s phone asked the child to keep the incident a secret. Parisien told police he didn’t know the victim and other people had access to his phone.

He pleaded not guilty to gross sexual imposition and promoting obscenity to minors Wednesday.

He’s scheduled to face a jury in March.

