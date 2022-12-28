2022: Williston Square sees first businesses and big announcements

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The city of Williston is turning the old airport into a commercial and residential district. Construction on the Williston Square project has been going on for years, but 2022 was a big moment for the development.

It’s been a long time coming, but this year, Williston saw their first businesses open at Williston Square. There were also plenty of announcements that have people excited for its future.

Williston Square is set to be a hub for many things including retail and fast food. Clothing store Genesis moved into the square with a new building designed by Williston native Austin Anderson.

“It’s pretty rewarding having an impact on a new part of the community,” said Anderson.

For the first time in seven years, Williston had a new fast-food restaurant open, Slim Chickens. Mike Sartwell, the president and CEO of Preferred Restaurant Group, says it has been a success and a welcome addition to the city.

“We’re hitting our conservative projections for Williston Square. We’re happy with that and I kind of look at it as it’s only going to get better,” said Sartwell.

Williston Mayor Howard Klug says he is happy with the amount of interest companies are showing in the square. He adds that it’s a good start to what is a long-term project.

“That square is going to be something for Williston for ages. When we were talking about the square, we weren’t talking about a five-year buildout, we’re talking about a 10-year buildout, maybe even a 20-year buildout,” said Klug.

Other big-name restaurants such as Taco Bell and Pizza Ranch have declared intentions to build at the square, but construction costs have caused delays. Interim City Administrator Shawn Wenko says they are still on the way.

“We should see the land closing on Pizza Ranch and Taco Bell the first quarter of 2023. That’s the goal,” said Wenko.

Other projects coming to Williston Square in the future include the Williston Energy Center, which will serve as an events center with multiple ice-skating rinks, and a new skilled and basic care facility for Bethel Lutheran. The City is also working on reshaping the 2nd Avenue West and 26th Street West intersection to allow better access into the square.

Headlining the square will be Sanford Health’s clinic and hospital. Wenko says vertical construction on the clinic is expected to start next year.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.