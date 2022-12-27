Winter weather causes shipping delays across US and locally in ND

Holiday deliveries
Holiday deliveries(MGN)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Winter storms have caused major shipping delays. The most recent two storms fell right around the holiday season.

Safe Ship Mandan has been open since 2013, and owner Dennis Friesz says it’s been the craziest year so far. He’s expecting the phone to ring a lot this week, as customers are going to be processing returns later than usual because of the storm.

“The storms threw us a curveball, the shipping industry, this week and the last couple of weeks actually, so we were very careful to let our customers know that some things may not arrive on time, with fast shipments and slow shipments,” said Friesz.

He recommends patrons look up their tracking online and be patient with shippers like UPS and FedEx because of the delays from the storms.

