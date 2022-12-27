Redrawn district map to be reviewed by Montana legislature

Latest map brings new changes to northeast Montana
Latest map brings new changes to northeast Montana(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELENA, M.T. (KUMV) - Montana’s Redistricting and Apportionment Commission has approved a redrawn map of the state’s congressional districts to be reviewed during the upcoming legislative session.

In a 3-2 vote, chairwoman Maylinn Smith sided with Democrats to send their proposed map to the legislature. The map would bring several changes to northeastern Montana, including moving Culbertson and Bainville into a new district with the northern part of Richland County, adding the southern part of Richland County with the entirety of Dawson County, and shifting district lines within the Fort Peck district. Senate seats would also be rearranged with the northeastern counties sharing a district with Richland County instead of Valley and Phillips Counties.

The map will be presented to the state legislators during the first week of the legislative session to provide additional comments before returning it to the commission for final approval.

“I am hoping the legislature is very thoughtful and can give us very specific information about what they like and don’t like and what works and they don’t see is working,” said Smith.

The commission will have up to 30 days after receiving recommendations to submit a final map to the Secretary of State.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies in crash
A Montana woman is dead after a head-on crash near Williston
File Photo: Power crews
Transmission issues left hundreds without power across several cities
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Gavin K. after winning the Dr Pepper Tuition Toss during halftime at the 2022 ACC Conference...
NDSU student wins $100,000 scholarship
File photo
Multiple crashes reported in Dunn County, sheriff’s office asking public to stay off the roads

Latest News

Wayne Stenehjem
2022: The year in North Dakota politics
wayne
2022: The year in North Dakota politics
Oil well
2022: North Dakota oil and gas production growth slower than expected
Holiday deliveries
Winter weather causes shipping delays across US and locally in ND