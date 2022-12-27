Redrawn district map to be reviewed by Montana legislature

HELENA, M.T. (KUMV) - Montana’s Redistricting and Apportionment Commission has approved a redrawn map of the state’s congressional districts to be reviewed during the upcoming legislative session.

In a 3-2 vote, chairwoman Maylinn Smith sided with Democrats to send their proposed map to the legislature. The map would bring several changes to northeastern Montana, including moving Culbertson and Bainville into a new district with the northern part of Richland County, adding the southern part of Richland County with the entirety of Dawson County, and shifting district lines within the Fort Peck district. Senate seats would also be rearranged with the northeastern counties sharing a district with Richland County instead of Valley and Phillips Counties.

The map will be presented to the state legislators during the first week of the legislative session to provide additional comments before returning it to the commission for final approval.

“I am hoping the legislature is very thoughtful and can give us very specific information about what they like and don’t like and what works and they don’t see is working,” said Smith.

The commission will have up to 30 days after receiving recommendations to submit a final map to the Secretary of State.

