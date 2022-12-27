PHOTOS: NASA explores winter wonderland on Mars

Caption
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – NASA is sharing what winter is like on Mars.

The space agency captured photos showing Mars’ landscape changing due to winter.

One photo shows mega-dunes with carbon dioxide frost and ice on them. The frost makes the dunes and other parts of Mars’ landscape look darker.

According to NASA, Mars also experiences cube-shaped snow that accompanies sub-zero temperatures.

In some areas, the red planet can get as low as -190 degrees Fahrenheit during winter.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies in crash
A Montana woman is dead after a head-on crash near Williston
File Photo: Power crews
Transmission issues left hundreds without power across several cities
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Gavin K. after winning the Dr Pepper Tuition Toss during halftime at the 2022 ACC Conference...
NDSU student wins $100,000 scholarship
File photo
Multiple crashes reported in Dunn County, sheriff’s office asking public to stay off the roads

Latest News

Smoke billows after Russian attacks in the outskirts of Bakhmut, Ukraine, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.
Lavrov: Ukraine must demilitarize or Russia will do it
Latest map brings new changes to northeast Montana
Redrawn district map to be reviewed by Montana legislature
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Student challenges teacher to dance-off
The new year is a prime time to prioritize your financial health
The new year is a prime time to prioritize your financial health
Holiday deliveries
Winter weather causes shipping delays across US and locally in ND