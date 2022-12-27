Not all surrendered items at TSA checkpoints are thrown away

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The TSA found 10% more firearms at security checkpoints this year compared to 2021. The TSA announced new measures this month to discourage travelers from packing illegal items.

This year, the Transportation Security Administration discovered 6,300 firearms, a record number, at airport checkpoints.

According to a TSA spokesperson, two firearms were found at Bismarck Municipal Airport in 2022.

Traveler Matt Overbeck grew up in Bismarck and lives in Minneapolis. He said airport security helps keep people safe.

“I think they do, they do a good job,” said Overbeck.

The TSA is hoping to discourage people from bringing guns through boarding checkpoints by raising the maximum fines to $14,950.

TSA said passengers surrender thousands of non-lethal items every year. An agency spokesperson says one of the most common prohibited items travelers pack is oversized liquids like shampoo.

Oversized shampoo, body sprays and other large liquids surrendered are thrown away.

But if travelers choose to surrender knives smaller than seven inches to security, TSA gives the items to the state to dispose of. The spokesperson says many states sell the items and keep the profits, but the TSA does not make money from those sales.

Overbeck says his favorite thing about security at the Bismarck Airport is its speed.

“There’s never much of a line at the Bismarck Airport, but Minneapolis can vary whether or not it’s five minutes or 50 minutes you’re standing in line,” said Overbeck.

Depending on state and local laws, passengers who bring firearms to a checkpoint could be arrested by police.

If a person is caught with a weapon and had TSA PreCheck, their eligibility will be revoked for five years.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.