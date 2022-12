BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police arrested a man accused of trying to shoplift and then confronting a store clerk with a hatchet.

They say 36-year-old Brently Ironroad made the threat in the Simonson gas station on Interstate Avenue on Friday.

Officers caught him outside the store and found a hatchet in a snowbank.

