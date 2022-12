BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Police say a Bismarck restaurant was broken into Monday. Thieves entered Lucky’s 13 Pub at around 5:00 a.m. According to police, the burglars forced entry into a door and office and stole numerous undisclosed items. Detectives are currently following up on numerous leads.

