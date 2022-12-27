Freezing temps can create problems for firefighters

Mandan fire department
Mandan fire department(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - With subzero temperatures last week, it comes as no surprise that water pipes are freezing and ice is forming. While this is good for ice fishing, the combination of frigid weather and water can create many problems for firefighters.

The high winds and drifting snow on roads created issues for rural firefighters dispatched to remote areas. Last week, the Mandan Rural Fire Department and Morton County had to plow the crews out to a house fire. The temperatures were so cold that according to the Mandan Rural Fire Chief water was freezing before it even got to the end of the hose.

“It’s tough on everything. When you get minus 40 below wind chill or more you can’t hardly even almost flow water,” said Lynn Gustin, fire chief for Mandan Rural Fire Department.

Gustin reminds homeowners to remove snow around their chimneys and sewer vents.

