Class-B Basketball Polls

(KOLNKGIN)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The teams in the latest North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association Class-B Basketball polls are a combined 70-5.

The boys from Four Winds-Minnewaukan and the Kenmare-Bowbells girls are the number one ranked teams in the state.

4th Class B Boys Basketball Poll

Team                    Record Pts Last Wk

1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (14) 1-0 140 1st

2. Central Cass                3-0 125 2nd

3. Bishop Ryan                 1-0 106 3rd

4. Shiloh Christian            1-0  90 5th

5. Bowman County               2-0  77 6th

6. Grafton                     4-0  62 7th

7. Thompson                    2-1  57 4th

8. North Star                  3-0  51 10th

9. Hillsboro-Central Valley    3-0  27 NR

10. North Border               1-1  11 8th

Others receiving votes: Des Lacs-Burlington (2-1), St. John (2-0), Dickinson Trinity (2-1), Linton-HMB (3-0), Sargent County (3-0).

- - - - - - -

5th Class B Girls Basketball Poll

Team              Record Pts Last Wk

1. Kenmare-Bowbells (10) 4-0 134 1st

2. Kindred (3)           5-0 123 2nd

3. Rugby                 5-0 101 3rd

4. May-Port CG (1)       6-0  91 5th

5. Shiloh Christian      6-0  85 4th

6. Thompson              5-1  67 7th

7. Northern Cass         5-0  62 8th

8. Central McLean        5-0  39 9th

9. Carrington            6-0  25 10th

10. Central Cass         2-2  14 6th

Others receiving votes: Hatton-Northwood (5-0), Westhopex2;Newburg (6-0), Garrison (5-0), Oakes (2-1), Bowman County (4-1), Grafton (5-2).

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo: Power crews
Transmission issues left hundreds without power across several cities
File photo
Multiple crashes reported in Dunn County, sheriff’s office asking public to stay off the roads
Gavin K. after winning the Dr Pepper Tuition Toss during halftime at the 2022 ACC Conference...
NDSU student wins $100,000 scholarship
North Dakota Linemen
Capital Electric Cooperative members receive messages asking to conserve power
Electric car
How electric vehicles handle the North Dakota cold

Latest News

Twelve days of Marauders Christmas outtakes
U-Mary WBB Outtakes
Twelve days of Christmas Marauders
Twelve days of Marauders Christmas
Twelve days of Christmas Marauders
Twelve days of Christmas Marauders
Bowman Co girls bb
Bowman County Girls Basketball