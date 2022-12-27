Class-B Basketball Polls
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The teams in the latest North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association Class-B Basketball polls are a combined 70-5.
The boys from Four Winds-Minnewaukan and the Kenmare-Bowbells girls are the number one ranked teams in the state.
4th Class B Boys Basketball Poll
Team Record Pts Last Wk
1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (14) 1-0 140 1st
2. Central Cass 3-0 125 2nd
3. Bishop Ryan 1-0 106 3rd
4. Shiloh Christian 1-0 90 5th
5. Bowman County 2-0 77 6th
6. Grafton 4-0 62 7th
7. Thompson 2-1 57 4th
8. North Star 3-0 51 10th
9. Hillsboro-Central Valley 3-0 27 NR
10. North Border 1-1 11 8th
Others receiving votes: Des Lacs-Burlington (2-1), St. John (2-0), Dickinson Trinity (2-1), Linton-HMB (3-0), Sargent County (3-0).
- - - - - - -
5th Class B Girls Basketball Poll
Team Record Pts Last Wk
1. Kenmare-Bowbells (10) 4-0 134 1st
2. Kindred (3) 5-0 123 2nd
3. Rugby 5-0 101 3rd
4. May-Port CG (1) 6-0 91 5th
5. Shiloh Christian 6-0 85 4th
6. Thompson 5-1 67 7th
7. Northern Cass 5-0 62 8th
8. Central McLean 5-0 39 9th
9. Carrington 6-0 25 10th
10. Central Cass 2-2 14 6th
Others receiving votes: Hatton-Northwood (5-0), Westhopex2;Newburg (6-0), Garrison (5-0), Oakes (2-1), Bowman County (4-1), Grafton (5-2).
