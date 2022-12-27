BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The teams in the latest North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association Class-B Basketball polls are a combined 70-5.

The boys from Four Winds-Minnewaukan and the Kenmare-Bowbells girls are the number one ranked teams in the state.

4th Class B Boys Basketball Poll

Team Record Pts Last Wk

1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (14) 1-0 140 1st

2. Central Cass 3-0 125 2nd

3. Bishop Ryan 1-0 106 3rd

4. Shiloh Christian 1-0 90 5th

5. Bowman County 2-0 77 6th

6. Grafton 4-0 62 7th

7. Thompson 2-1 57 4th

8. North Star 3-0 51 10th

9. Hillsboro-Central Valley 3-0 27 NR

10. North Border 1-1 11 8th

Others receiving votes: Des Lacs-Burlington (2-1), St. John (2-0), Dickinson Trinity (2-1), Linton-HMB (3-0), Sargent County (3-0).

- - - - - - -

5th Class B Girls Basketball Poll

Team Record Pts Last Wk

1. Kenmare-Bowbells (10) 4-0 134 1st

2. Kindred (3) 5-0 123 2nd

3. Rugby 5-0 101 3rd

4. May-Port CG (1) 6-0 91 5th

5. Shiloh Christian 6-0 85 4th

6. Thompson 5-1 67 7th

7. Northern Cass 5-0 62 8th

8. Central McLean 5-0 39 9th

9. Carrington 6-0 25 10th

10. Central Cass 2-2 14 6th

Others receiving votes: Hatton-Northwood (5-0), Westhopex2;Newburg (6-0), Garrison (5-0), Oakes (2-1), Bowman County (4-1), Grafton (5-2).

