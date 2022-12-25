NDSU student wins $100,000 scholarship

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For some, the holidays are a time to reflect on all we must be thankful for, and one Minnesota college freshman has about 100,000 reasons to be thankful this year.

You may have heard of the Immaculate Reception, and the Minneapolis Miracle. But this pass, means just as much to Minnesota State University Freshman Gavin Kestner. $100,000 worth to be exact. But his story starts where many incoming college freshmen find themselves.

“I was just kind of stressing out like anyone else about financial stuff for college and wondering how I’m going to pay for it. I just googled it online, ‘Scholarships anyone can apply for,’” said Gavin.

The first step was to submit a TikTok video explaining why he is applying for the Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway. His experience as a photographer helped him stand out in his application video.

Gavin along with one other contestant were selected as finalists to compete at half time of the ACC Conference Championship game in North Carolina. Their task was to throw 30 footballs into a giant bottle of Dr. Pepper as possible in 30 seconds. For him, the challenge was just as stressful as any championship game could be, Gavin started off in the lead but eventually fell behind.

“I don’t know something clicked in my head, and then I started making some in a row after that and then I eventually took the lead back again,” said Gavin.

Gavin was awarded $100,000 from the Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway. He said he plans on transferring to NDSU to pursue a degree in computer science and cyber security. He says because of this scholarship he’ll be able to focus on his education and even consider additional education for a master’s degree. This scholarship from Dr. Pepper awarded students over $13 millions dollars in tuition since 2008.

