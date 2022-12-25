Multiple crashes reported in Dunn County, sheriff’s office asking public to stay off the roads

File photo
File photo(MGN)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to a spokesperson with the Dunn County sheriff’s office, there are multiple crashes with injuries west of Killdeer. Sheriff Gary Kuhn said there’s zero visibility from blowing snow.

Deputies are turning vehicles around because of dangerous road conditions.

The spokesperson asked everyone to stay off roadways in all of Dunn County. Sheriff Kuhn said additional ambulances responded from Dickinson and Killdeer.

As of Sunday afternoon, the North Dakota Department of Transportation reported Highway 200 closed about 7 miles west of Killdeer.

